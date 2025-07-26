Juventus have set their asking price for Douglas Luiz who appears to be on his way back to the Premier League.

After completing a move from Aston Villa last summer, the Brazilian was initially hailed as one of the best pieces of business conducted by the Bianconeri in recent years. After all, he was coming off a sensational campaign in Birmingham, scoring 10 goals and providing as many assists.

However, the excitement about the midfielder’s arrival gradually faded, as it became evidently clear that his settling in Turin hadn’t gone according to plan. Therefore, the player suffered a torrid first season in Italian football, and was eventually dropped from Igor Tudor’s plans.

Douglas Luiz rebels against Juventus

Luiz didn’t take this decision lightly, so he refused to show up for the club’s pre-season on Thursday without official leave.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Il Corriere dello Sport reiterates that this defiant stance won’t go unpunished, as Juventus plan to slap the player with a significant fine. After all, other players who are deemed surplus to requirements (like Vlahovic, Weah and Arthur) have joined their teammates in the training camp at Continassa without making any fuss.

West Ham, Forest & Everton in the race for Luiz

Needless to say, the Brazilian’s time at Juventus has now come to an abrupt end, and the management has already set its asking price.

The 27-year-old cost the Bianconeri €50 million last summer (including the values of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior who went in the opposite direction). Therefore, the player’s current book value is €40 million, so the club isn’t willing to go below this figure in order to avoid registering a capital loss.

The Roman newspaper also identifies West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Everton as Luiz’s main suitors, while Manchester United could potentially enter the race at some stage.