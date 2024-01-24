Lazar Samardzic has been a transfer target for Juventus over the last few months as the Bianconeri continue to search for new midfielders.

They were captivated by his performance for Udinese last season, like most Serie A clubs.

He came very close to moving to Inter Milan in the summer, but the move eventually broke down.

Samardzic has remained a key player at Udinese, who are prepared to sell him for the right price.

Napoli considered a move for him this month before turning to another target, and the Serbian could move to Juve before the transfer window closes.

However, Tuttomercatoweb explains that the move is being held up by the type of agreement both clubs want.

Juve wants to sign him on loan with an option to buy in the summer; however, Udinese will only allow him to leave on loan if there is an obligation to buy in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Udinese thinks Samardzic is too good to leave on loan with no obligation to buy and they are probably right.

The Serbian has been a good fit for Serie A and will likely continue to perform well on our books if he moves to Turin.