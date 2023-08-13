This summer, Nicolò Rovella returned to Juventus at the end of a loan spell at Monza. The Bianconeri faithful expected the young midfielder to finally carve himself a role at the club after spending the last two and a half years on loan.

Yet, the 21-year-old is now on the verge of finalizing a permanent transfer to Lazio.

The Genoa youth product was supposed to serve as an understudy for Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role, effectively replacing the disappointing Leandro Paredes.

Nevertheless, Rovella’s imminent departure leaves a vacancy in the squad, leaving fans and observers alike to wonder who would fill in for Locatelli when the latter is unavailable or tired.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus manager Max Allegri could resort to Hans Nicolussi Caviglia to plug the gap.

The 23-year-old is a Juventus youth product who was one of the most promising talents among the youth ranks at one point.

The Italian’s career was hindered by a devastating injury that kept him out for almost two years.

Last season, he started his campaign with Serie B club Sudtirol. His impressive displays earned him a jump to Serie A side Salernitana.

While the Granata were still hoping to re-add the midfielder to their ranks, Nicolussi Caviglia could instead remain in Turin.

This pre-season, he also played alongside Locatelli as a box-to-box midfielder amidst the absence of Adrien Rabiot, Nicolò Fagioli and Paul Pogba.