Who will replace Di Maria at Juventus? Berardi on three-man shortlist

While his solitary campaign in Turin had its highs and lows, the departure of Angel Di Maria will leave a significant gap at Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already signed Timothy Weah who will inherit the Argentine’s Number 22 jersey. However, the USMNT player will practically replace Juan Cuadrado (playing in a deeper role on the pitch).

Therefore, the Bianconeri are searching the market for a more offensive winger who can succeed the 2022 World Cup winner.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, Domenico Berardi is leading a three-man shortlist.

The 28-year-old was on the Old Lady’s books between 2013 and 2015, but never donned the famous Black and White jersey. Instead, the winger has spent his entire career thus far at Sassuolo.

As the source explains, Juventus had already considered re-signing Berardi last summer before settling on Di Maria.

Therefore, the club could rekindle its interest in the Italy international who has become an idol at the Mapei Stadium. His contract with the Neroverdi runs until 2027.

Moreover, the management could consider Noah Okafor as an alternative. The 23-year-old Swiss-Nigerian currently plays at Red Bull Salzburg. However, several Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

Finally, the source mentions 19-year-old Corinthians forward Giovane as a potential target for the Bianconeri.