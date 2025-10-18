Giorgio Chiellini, the legendary former Juventus defender, has been chosen by the club to continue playing an important role behind the scenes as part of its evolving management structure. Following a long and distinguished playing career, Chiellini has remained closely involved with the Bianconeri since his retirement, contributing his experience and understanding of the game to the club’s strategic development.

Chiellini’s Transition into Leadership

Chiellini currently serves as Juventus’ Director of Football Strategy, a role that allows him to help shape the club’s sporting direction while maintaining a close link between the players and the management team. His years of leadership as captain and his deep understanding of Juventus’ culture have made him a valuable figure within the organisation. Many expected that, as the club undergoes a process of board restructuring, he would naturally be appointed as a member of the new board to formally represent player interests.

However, as the new management structure takes shape, recent developments have shown that the club’s plans for Chiellini differ from those initial expectations. According to Il Bianconero, the former Italy international has not been nominated to become part of the new Juventus board. Instead, the club intends to assign him a more dynamic and externally focused position, ensuring that his influence extends beyond the boardroom.

Chiellini with Juventus players

A Broader Role within Italian Football

The report reveals that Chiellini will replace Francesco Calvo as a Federal Councillor of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). In this capacity, he will represent Juventus’ interests within the governing body of Italian football. This appointment marks an important step in Chiellini’s post-playing career, as it positions him to contribute to decision-making processes that affect both Juventus and the wider football landscape in Italy.

This move demonstrates the club’s desire to ensure that Chiellini’s talents are used in a more active and impactful way, rather than limiting him to an internal board role. His new responsibilities will allow him to advocate for the club at the national level while continuing to play a strategic role in shaping its sporting policies. For Juventus supporters, it is a positive sign that one of their most respected former players remains an integral part of the club’s future direction, influencing both domestic and institutional football matters.