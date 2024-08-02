Tiago Djalo joined Juventus from Lille in the January transfer window after the Bianconeri beat Inter Milan to secure his signature.

Juve had been tracking him for a while and knew he would be a free agent this summer, but Inter Milan was initially the favourite to sign him.

The Bianconeri decided to pay a fee to bring him into their squad early, but he has struggled to break into the team since his arrival.

Max Allegri did not consider him for action, and he only made his debut for the club in the final games of the season after Allegri left.

It is worth noting that Djalo did not play any games for Lille last season due to a serious injury, so he continued his recovery at Juve.

Thiago Motta is currently assessing whether Djalo can stay and contribute to the team, but there is a strong possibility he will leave Juve on loan.

A report on Il Bianconero suggests that the Bianconeri believe it would be beneficial for him to go on loan to gain more playing time and build his fitness, given his limited appearances last season.

If Djalo will not be a regular for us this season, then we must explore allowing him to leave on loan.