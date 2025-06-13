Nicolo Savona appears close to signing a new contract with Juventus, a move that would reflect the club’s recognition of his importance to the team. The young defender broke into the first team during the current season, and his rapid rise has been one of the standout moments of the campaign.

Savona’s elevation to the senior squad was one of the most commendable decisions made by Thiago Motta before his departure from the club. Immediately after his arrival, the manager promoted Savona to the first team, and the defender has since continued to develop and impress.

Stability Despite Managerial Changes

The subsequent managerial change has not hindered Savona’s progress. Igor Tudor has also demonstrated confidence in the young player, which has ensured consistent involvement in first-team action. Despite the typical uncertainty that follows managerial transitions, Savona has maintained his place and continued to build on his potential.

Juventus are now eager to retain him long-term and is currently in discussions over a new deal. The club recognises that waiting for outside interest is not necessary to affirm a player’s importance. Savona has proven to be a vital part of the team purely through his performances and attitude.

A Future Leader in the Making

Two successive managers have already shown faith in Savona, a clear indication that he possesses the qualities to remain a central figure at Juventus. This kind of recognition so early in his career could eventually lead to a leadership role within the team.

While Kenan Yildiz is often viewed as the standout prospect of this generation, there is growing sentiment that Savona might possess stronger leadership attributes. When the time comes for the club to appoint a new captain, many may lean towards Savona due to his dedication, motivation and continuous improvement.

These attributes could soon translate into greater influence within the Juventus dressing room. With the right support and environment, Savona may become not only one of Juventus’ best defenders but also one of its future leaders.

Juventus are progressing in talks to secure his new contract in the coming days, and doing so would be a significant step in safeguarding the club’s future.