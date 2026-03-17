Luciano Spalletti is set to get the Juventus job permanently after proving that he deserves nothing less.

Since he became their manager, the team has clearly improved, so there is little doubt about the decision to make him their manager for the long term.

Juve is proud of the way their team has performed in recent matches, and the Bianconeri will be eager to ensure that they do not lose the progress they have made under him.

The team has not been perfect, but they have been an improved unit compared to the one that started the season at the Allianz Stadium.

Spalletti has managed to make his players believe in themselves, something he did at Napoli, which resulted in them winning the Scudetto in 2023.

Spalletti has not had another club job since that victory until Juve called on him to take over the team last year.

The club has been struggling, and he has identified some lapses in the team that have hampered their progress since he came on board.

In the next transfer window, Juve will make some additions to their squad that should make life easier for their manager in the coming months.

However, their first goal is for the team to finish inside the top four, and it is for Spalletti’s own good that his team achieves that target.

Spalletti’s men only have Serie A to contend with now, and you can see full preview here of their upcoming games left this campaign

Juve has just been knocked out of the Champions League at the playoff stage by Galatasaray, and it was a competition that proved tricky for them during the campaign.

Spalletti’s team struggled to make the playoffs because of their hectic schedule, having also been competing in the Coppa Italia and for the league crown.

If they fail to make the top four and qualify for the Europa League or Conference League instead, it would be difficult for them to mount a title challenge next term.

It might even be better for them not to play in any European competition than for the team to compete in any tournament that plays its matches on Thursday.

This is because playing on Thursday and Sunday, as it would likely be, would not be comfortable for the Juve team.

Champions League matches are played on Tuesday or Wednesday, and that is a very good time for teams to compete well domestically as well.

Spalletti would be expected to win trophies from next term, and winning another Scudetto would be an important focus point, so he needs to qualify the team for the UCL and avoid other competitions.