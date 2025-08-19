Manuel Locatelli has become the subject of unexpected transfer interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, with an official bid already lodged for his services. Juventus are prepared to make a number of sales before the current transfer window closes, with many members of the squad considered available. However, Locatelli is widely viewed as one of the few players who will not be leaving.

Despite this, the Bianconeri recently received an approach from Al Ahli, who identified the midfielder as a priority target. The Saudi Pro League side reportedly offered 25 million euros for his signature, but Juventus were quick to reject the proposal. While the club has shown little hesitation in moving other players on, they were decisive in refusing any suggestion of Locatelli’s departure.

Al Ahli’s Interest

Saudi clubs have established a reputation for persistence in the transfer market, often returning with improved offers once an initial bid has been turned down. For this reason, there is speculation that Al Ahli could revisit their pursuit of the Italian midfielder before the window closes. Their ambition to strengthen with established European talent has made Locatelli an attractive option.

However, Juventus are determined to resist these approaches. According to Il Bianconero, the club has made clear that Locatelli is not among the players expected to leave. Even if a higher offer is tabled, Juventus’ stance is that the midfielder remains central to their plans for the season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Locatelli’s Importance to Juventus

Locatelli himself has expressed a desire to remain in Turin, further supporting the club’s firm position. His influence extends beyond his performances on the pitch, as he is considered a key presence within the dressing room. This leadership and consistency have ensured that, unlike several of his teammates, he is not placed on the transfer list.

The Bianconeri’s refusal to negotiate reflects both the player’s importance and their strategic planning. While Juventus may continue to reshape their squad by moving on others, they are committed to retaining those who provide stability and quality. Locatelli fits firmly within that category, and his continued presence will be vital as the club enters the new campaign.