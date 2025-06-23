TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 17: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Kenan Yildiz during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus FC and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on December 17, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Juventus booked their place in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 after beating Wydad CA by four goals to one.

The Bianconeri had already smashed five past Al Ain on the opening matchday, so their final group-stage contest against Manchester City will only determine who finishes on top of Group G; The Italians only need a draw to maintain their first spot.

But before we turn our attention to Wednesday’s contest against The Cityzens, let’s take a closer look at some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the 4-1 win over Wydad, as listed by the official Juventus website.

Kenan Yildiz in sensational form

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Kenan Yildiz may have scored two beauties, but he still voiced his disappointment after being denied a hat-trick, as the opener was officially counted as an own-goal.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old has managed to score in three consecutive matches for the first time in his Juventus career. Moreover, this is his second brace for the club, after the one he pulled off in the astonishing 4-4 draw against Inter in the Derby d’Italia back in October.

Yildiz is also the youngest player to score two or more goals in this edition of the Club World Cup. He has now raised his tally to three.

Vlahovic, Cambiaso & More

On another note, Juventus have now bagged nine goals in the tournament. Only Bayern Munich (12) have found the back of the net on more occasions.

Dusan Vlahovic also took part in the festival by winning and converting his spot-kick. The Serbian has now extended his streak to seven successfully converted penalty kicks, while his overall tally now stands at 11/14.

Finally, Andrea Cambiaso has now provided 11 assists since making his Juventus debut in August 2023. Only Weston McKennie (14) has created more goals during this time span.