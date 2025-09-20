Kenan Yildiz looks set to commit his future to Juventus, with talks progressing over a new contract for the Turkiye international. The talented attacker has quickly established himself as one of the most important players in the Bianconeri squad, and the club are eager to secure his services for the long term.

Juventus have been particularly impressed with Yildiz’s development and the maturity he has shown while wearing the iconic number 10 shirt. His rapid rise has attracted attention from several top European clubs, but the Bianconeri remain determined to keep hold of him as they continue to build for the future.

Contract Talks Underway

Currently earning around €1.5 million net per season, Yildiz is in negotiations over a significant pay rise. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the proposed new deal would see his salary increase to approximately €6 million per season, four times his current earnings. Such a substantial improvement reflects the club’s recognition of his value and influence on the pitch.

Supporters have also expressed strong approval of the move, with many believing the player deserves to be rewarded for his performances. Since breaking into the first team, Yildiz has been a consistent and decisive figure, often regarded as Juventus’ standout performer. Securing his long-term commitment is seen as a crucial step in maintaining stability and competitiveness at the highest level.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Recognition of His Importance

Offering Yildiz a new deal would not only reflect his current contributions but also demonstrate the club’s ambition to retain top talent. As one of the best performers at the Allianz Stadium, he is increasingly viewed as a player who should be among the club’s top earners. By formalising this new contract, Juventus would send a clear message of appreciation while also deterring rival clubs from pursuing him.

Yildiz’s rise from a promising young talent to a key figure for Juventus has been remarkably swift, and his development continues to excite both management and supporters. A new contract would ensure that he remains central to the club’s plans, while also rewarding him with the recognition and financial terms his performances have merited.