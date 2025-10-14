Zinedine Zidane has expressed confidence in Igor Tudor’s ability to succeed as the manager of Juventus and has urged patience as he continues to settle into the role. Tudor has been in charge of the Bianconeri since March and, while his team has shown promise, they have recently struggled, failing to win five consecutive matches. This run of results has placed additional pressure on him to turn performances around following the international break.

The Pressure on Tudor at Juventus

At top clubs such as Juventus, managers are constantly expected to deliver results to maintain their positions, making Tudor’s task particularly challenging. As his players return from international duty, he faces the dual responsibility of preparing them both physically and mentally for a demanding schedule, in which consistent performances and victories will be essential. Time is a critical factor, and the pressure to secure immediate results is undeniable.

Despite these challenges, Zidane believes Tudor has the potential to succeed at the Allianz Stadium. He emphasised the importance of allowing the manager sufficient time to implement his vision and build cohesion within the squad. Tudor’s previous experience at Marseille, where he managed in a complex environment, demonstrates his capability to lead a team in high-pressure situations, according to Zidane.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Zidane’s Support for Tudor

Speaking via Calciomercato, Zidane said, “I had a good relationship with him at Juventus. He was a good player and knew how to be friends with everyone. I’m not surprised to see him on the Juventus bench; a few years ago he did well in a complex environment like Marseille. He could be the right man to bring back trophies for Juventus, but it takes patience and time. His Juventus has character and unity, he just needs to have faith.”

Zidane’s comments highlight both Tudor’s leadership qualities and his potential to instil unity and character within the squad. While results are vital, the former Juventus star believes that with support and patience, Tudor can guide the club back to success and restore its competitive edge.