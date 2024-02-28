Zinedine Zidane has been rumoured to be the potential next manager for Juventus, especially considering that this might be Max Allegri’s final season at the club.

As a former Juventus player, Zidane holds strong ties to the club, and despite having an illustrious managerial career primarily with Real Madrid, he has been out of a coaching job since 2021.

Having won over ten trophies in two coaching spells with Real Madrid, the World Cup winner is keen on the right managerial opportunity and has expressed interest in managing a club in Serie A.

Zidane’s connection with Juventus and his desire for the right managerial project make him a potential candidate for the managerial role at the Italian club, should Allegri depart at the end of the season.

Zidane said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Why not, anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but let’s see for sure that I would like another time on the bench.”

Juve FC Says

Appointing Zidane as our manager would be an amazing step, but the Frenchman will demand so much from us to rebuild the team.

His Madrid group was a star-studded team, which made it easier for him to find success.

We are struggling financially and would not have the means to give him the squad he wants due to our financial limitations, which he will consider before saying yes to our offer.