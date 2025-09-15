Atlético Madrid are reportedly among the clubs maintaining their interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović after an eventful summer in which his future remained unresolved.

Juventus placed the Serbian forward on the market during the last transfer window, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the current season. With no agreement yet reached on an extension, the club were prepared to sanction his departure in order to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Atlético Madrid expressed an interest, but negotiations failed to progress as the Spanish side ultimately focused their attention elsewhere, completing the signing of Nicolás González. AC Milan were also linked with Vlahović but did not follow through with a formal move, leaving the striker to continue in Turin, where he remains an important figure in the squad.

Contract Uncertainty at Juventus

Vlahović has been heavily involved with Juventus this season, but questions over his long-term future remain. Reports suggest the club could once again attempt to extend his deal, though the player is thought to be considering the possibility of leaving as a free agent.

Such a scenario would represent a major setback for Juventus, who regard the striker as one of their most valuable assets. Allowing his contract to expire without renewal would mean missing out on a significant transfer fee, a situation they are keen to avoid.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid’s Renewed Interest

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atlético Madrid has not removed Vlahović from their list of potential targets. The Spanish club are said to view him as a player capable of improving their attacking options and intends to revisit the possibility of signing him. At present, their preferred route would be to secure him on a free transfer once his Juventus contract ends, though they remain open to paying a fee should he choose to extend his stay in Turin.

The uncertainty surrounding Vlahović’s future ensures that his situation will continue to attract attention in the months ahead. While Juventus hope to secure his commitment, Atlético Madrid’s persistent interest underlines the demand for his talent across Europe.