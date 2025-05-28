Aurelio De Laurentiis and Antonio Conte held a lengthy meeting yesterday, reportedly lasting around four hours, as they discussed the future of the Napoli manager following his successful campaign that led the club to Scudetto glory this season. Conte, whose position has been under scrutiny for some time, has reportedly been on the radar of Juventus for several weeks. His frustrations with Napoli reportedly grew after the club failed to significantly reinforce the squad during the January transfer window.

Despite these challenges and occasional public expressions of dissatisfaction, Conte succeeded in guiding Napoli to claim the Italian league title, an accomplishment that highlights his managerial abilities. Juventus, meanwhile, have struggled throughout the current season and are actively pursuing Conte to become their new head coach. The club has been monitoring him closely and is currently engaged in a charm offensive to lure him back to the Allianz Stadium, where he previously held a managerial role.

Napoli’s Position and Juventus’ Ambitions

Napoli is fully aware of Juventus’ interest and reportedly wishes to resolve Conte’s situation swiftly, particularly given the possibility that Igor Tudor, Juventus’ current manager, could soon leave. The Napoli president is said to be keen to clarify Conte’s future so the club can prepare accordingly. A decisive conclusion would allow Napoli to plan their next steps, whether that involves retaining Conte or seeking an alternative manager.

Conte is widely regarded as the best option for Juventus. His experience, knowledge of Italian football, and previous successes make him a highly attractive candidate.

The Meeting Outcome and Future Prospects

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, during the meeting, De Laurentiis emphasised that Conte must make a decision about his future by Friday. This deadline is intended to provide Napoli with enough time to act, possibly by initiating talks with Allegri as a replacement. The situation remains fluid, but the hope from Juventus’ perspective is to bring Conte back to lead the team and restore the club’s fortunes.

Should Conte accept Juventus’ offer, it would signal a significant shift in Italian football dynamics. Juventus would gain a manager with a proven record of success and experience in managing top-level clubs. Until then, the football world will be watching closely to see how this high-profile saga unfolds.