Bologna are reportedly interested in the services of Samuel Mbangula, which might open the path for Juventus to land Dan Ndoye.

Mbangula is a 21-year-old Belgian winger who started his career at Club Brugge. After spending one year at Anderlecht, he was poached by the Bianconeri in 2020.

The Brussels native rose climbed his way up Juve’s ranks, eventually earning a promotion to the first team last summer after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season.

Samuel Mbangula’s breakthrough campaign at Juventus

The youngster’s campaign was off to a brilliant start, scoring the club’s first goal of the season from a wonderful solo effort.

However, Mbangula’s momentum dropped as the campaign progressed, and he currently has no place in Igor Tudor’s plans. Therefore, most sources believe the Belgian will be on his way out of Turin in the summer.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus have rejected offers for Mbangula from clubs outside of Italy, but Bologna have now entered the scene.

The Emilians have made a habit of signing young players and developing them into top-notch footballers, and they have seemingly identified the Juventus outcast as a star in the making.

Bologna’s pursuit of Mbangula could help Juventus lure Dan Ndoye

Getty images

As Pedulla notes, Juventus have been keeping close tabs on Bologna’s Ndoye in recent months. Cristiano Giuntoli is apparently a fan of the 25-year-old who has taken his game up a notch this season.

The Switzerland international has scored eight goals in Serie A this season, in addition to the winner in the Coppa Italia final against Milan which ended the Emilians’ 51-year drought in the competition.

The Bianconeri will be facing stern competition in their attempts to lure Ndoye, but perhaps Bologna’s interest in Mbangula will lend them a hand, as the two clubs try to work out a double deal.