Juventus are preparing for a crucial transfer window as it looks to strengthen its squad ahead of a significant period for the club. With several targets already identified, the club’s management are set to support manager Igor Tudor as he continues in his role at least until the conclusion of the Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri are aiming for a strong performance in that competition, which could ultimately influence whether Tudor remains at the helm beyond that point. As part of their broader strategy, the club are prioritising the recruitment of an attacker to enhance their offensive options and ensure greater squad balance.

Juventus Eye Reinforcements Ahead of Key Season

Among the players recently linked with a move to Turin is Dan Ndoye, who has impressed with his performances for Bologna. The Swiss forward has consistently delivered quality displays in Serie A over the past few seasons, earning recognition as one of the standout attackers in the division. His form has not only helped elevate Bologna’s standing but has also attracted the attention of clubs seeking reliable and dynamic forward options.

Ndoye played a pivotal role in Bologna’s successful Coppa Italia campaign this season, further raising his profile. His contributions have made him a key figure at the club, and speculation is now growing that he may move on to a bigger stage in the coming months.

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ndoye Emerging as a Key Target for Juventus

As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus are interested in signing Ndoye and may act once their participation in next season’s Champions League is confirmed. Securing a place in the competition would strengthen their negotiating position and potentially accelerate talks with Bologna.

Ndoye has become something of a talisman for Bologna, and his consistent performances suggest he could offer valuable qualities to Juventus. His pace, intelligence and ability to contribute both goals and assists would be welcome additions to a side aiming to compete at the highest level.

Should Juventus proceed with a formal approach, the summer could mark the beginning of an important chapter in Ndoye’s career as well as a strategic move for the Bianconeri in pursuit of long-term success.