Manchester United have reportedly adopted a more lenient stance on Rasmus Hojlund who recently landed on the Juventus shortlist.

The Bianconeri have already signed Jonathan David on a free transfer, but they’re still expected to add another centre-forward to their ranks this summer, at least if they manage to chop Dusan Vlahovic’s hefty salary off the wage bill.

The Serie A giants continue to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani who spent the last six months on loan in Turin, but have yet to reach an agreement with the European champions. Hence, Damien Comolli and company continue to look for alternative solutions, and one of them could lead to Hojlund.

Juventus considering move for Hojlund

Juventus are already sorting out an agreement with the Red Devils for Jadon Sancho, and the negotiations are supposedly at an advanced stage. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if Dane’s name will come up in the discussion.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Unlike the English winger, Hojlund is not on Man Utd’s transfer list per se, but INEOS would welcome a sale that would allow them to pursue another striker, especially since the 22-year-old has failed to inspire last season.

But despite Hojlund’s recent shortcomings, he has been linked with almost every top Serie A club this summer, including Juventus.

Man Utd willing to loan out Rasmus Hojlund

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have received a boost on this track, as United are no longer considering a permanent transfer as a key condition for Hojlund’s departure.

The Premier League giants were previously keen on collecting €45 million straight away to avoid a capital loss, but as the Roman newspaper explains, they are now willing to let the young striker leave on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The Bianconeri could be tempted by this more convenient formula, as it involves a lower risk.