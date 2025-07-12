Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is delighted with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new coach of Brazil.

The 66-year-old is arguably the most decorated manager in the modern era. He clinched the Champions League on five different occasions, and is the only coach to win all five Top European leagues.

After tenures at a host of European giants (Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton), Ancelotti has finally decided to experience international football, so he took over what is arguably the most iconic national team in the world.

Carlo Ancelotti will lead Brazil to 2026 World Cup

The Italian tactician has been entrusted with the mission of restoring Brazil’s fading aura, and Bremer couldn’t be happier about it.

The 28-year-old is currently working on regaining his optimal physical condition and returning to the pitch after the horrific ACL injury he suffered in October.

Moreover, the defender is also eyeing a prominent role with the Selecao at the 2026 World Cup, and he believes that Ancelotti’s arrival has boosted his chances.

Bremer has been one of the best centre-backs in Serie A over the past few years, if not the ultimate best. And yet, he has only received five international caps.

Bremer delighted to have Ancelotti as Brazil head coach

The Juventus star believes he has been overlooked because the previous national team managers have paid little attention to Serie A, but this is about to change with the arrival of the iconic Italian boss.

“When I heard about it (Ancelotti’s appointment), I celebrated with my fists in the air,” admitted Bremer in his interview with ESPN via IlBianconero.

“He’ll be looking more closely at Italy, especially since here in Brazil, we don’t watch many Serie A games. The spotlight is now firmly on the Premier League, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.”

The first step for Bremer is to prove his fitness and regain his starting berth at Juventus. He’s hoping to be ready for the Serie A opener against Parma.