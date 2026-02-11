Jeremie Boga joined Juventus in the last transfer window, and the Ivorian has begun his spell at the club in encouraging fashion. He has made two substitute appearances and impressed in each of them, providing the assist for the final goal of the game on both occasions.

The attacker is reportedly keen to remain at Juve for the long term, and there is an expectation that he will continue to deliver strong performances in the coming weeks. Boga was signed to operate as a backup to Kenan Yildiz, with the club believing that Yildiz had been playing too many matches and required additional support.

A Promising Start in Turin

The Bianconeri view Boga as an ideal addition to their squad, bringing further quality and depth to the group. His early contributions have reinforced that belief, and there is growing optimism that he can play an increasingly prominent role as the season progresses.

In the coming weeks, he may feature more regularly, and Juve could even consider selling Edon Zhegrova in the summer to retain Boga. Such a move would underline the confidence the club has in his ability to make a lasting impact.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tactical Compatibility with Yildiz

One of the main questions following his arrival concerned whether Boga could play effectively alongside Yildiz. That uncertainty appears to have been addressed in the recent match against Lazio, where both players featured together.

According to Il Bianconero, their joint appearance in that fixture was the clearest indication yet that Boga and Yildiz are capable of operating in the same side without disrupting the team’s balance. The report suggests that their compatibility offers Juventus greater tactical flexibility and attacking variety.

This development represents positive news for Juve and Luciano Spalletti, with both players now expected to challenge for trophies together as part of a strengthened and more versatile squad.