Igor Tudor’s time as Juventus manager has come to an end after a disappointing spell that culminated in a disastrous run of eight winless matches. The former midfielder had been in charge for only eight months but was unable to restore the club to the heights expected of a team with Juventus’ stature.

While Tudor initially appeared to have the support and confidence of his players, the results simply did not follow. The Bianconeri had entered the season with optimism following a positive summer transfer window, but their form deteriorated sharply in recent weeks, leaving the board with little choice but to make a change.

Capello Points to Attacking Failures

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has offered his assessment of Tudor’s sacking, suggesting that the team’s lack of attacking productivity played a key role in the decision. Juventus strengthened their forward line in the summer, expecting a more potent offensive output, but those reinforcements have not delivered the level of performance required.

Capello noted that the side became too reliant on individual defensive performances and failed to maintain consistency in front of goal. Without the ability to convert chances, Juventus found themselves unable to compete at the top level, and this ultimately cost Tudor his position.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Capello said: “With Bremer, the team was afloat. Without him, it collapsed. Igor probably paid for a transfer window that wasn’t worthy of Juventus. The coach must get the best out of his forwards; if they don’t score, he should ask himself why. We’ve wasted a few chances, but in recent games, we’ve struggled to create goals.”

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

What Comes Next for Juventus

Juventus now face the challenge of finding the right successor to stabilise the team and reinvigorate their campaign. The club remains one of the most ambitious in Italian football, but its recent inconsistency highlights the urgent need for a clear direction and stronger performances across all areas of the pitch.

Tudor’s dismissal serves as a reminder of how quickly expectations can shift at a club of Juventus’ size, where even a brief dip in form can lead to sweeping changes.