Despite the player’s lack of playing time, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to hand Giacomo Raspadori to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been following the 24-year-old since his early years at Sassuolo, but it was the Partenopei who won the race for his services in the summer of 2022. Nevertheless, the Italian hasn’t established himself as a regular starter in the tactical plans of five different Napoli coaches (Spalletti, Garcia, Mazzarri, Calzona and Conte).

Raspadori has been deemed as a versatile forward who can interpret various roles in the final third. He has been deployed as a centre-forward, second striker and a winger on several occasions. But while he was an impactful substitute during Luciano Spalletti’s reign, he has now been reduced to an afterthought at Antonio Conte’s court.

Therefore, the former Sassuolo man could be tempted to leave the Maradona Stadium and carve himself a significant role at another club. And as it happens, Juventus are searching the market for a new striker who can either act as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic, or team up with the Serbian when required. After all, the Bianconeri’s attacking department has been noticeably meager this season, with Moise Kean out of the club and Arek Milik struggling with an injury.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato (via JuventusNews24) believes Raspadori’s move to Turin isn’t on the cards.

While the Bianconeri would like to sign the Italy international on loan until the end of the season, De Laurentiis has no plans to strengthen a direct foe in the middle of the campaign, especially Juve who are considered Napoli’s fiercest rivals.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is unlikely to reunite with his old pupil at Continassa, so he’ll have to look elsewhere on the market in his attempts to land a new attacker in January.