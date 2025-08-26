Edon Zhegrova is reportedly waiting for a move to Juventus after being excluded from Lille’s project in Ligue 1, and his situation is capturing the imagination of Juventus supporters.

The Kosovo winger has been consistently linked with a transfer to the Bianconeri during the current window. Observers suggest that Juventus regard him as an ideal addition who could enhance the overall strength and balance of their squad. While the men in black and white are satisfied with their present attacking options, the situation may evolve if an outgoing transfer materialises. Reports indicate that should Nicolas Gonzalez depart, Zhegrova could be the player to step in and reinforce the attack.

Contract Situation and Club Decision

With less than a year remaining on his current contract at Lille, the French club has opted to take a decisive stance. By removing him from their immediate sporting project, they have effectively encouraged him to seek a new destination. This approach signals both a recognition of his value on the transfer market and a pragmatic attempt to avoid losing him without compensation.

Zhegrova, in turn, appears to be awaiting the call from Juventus, a club whose interest in his profile aligns with both tactical needs and long-term planning. His current position can be seen as a holding pattern, with the player prepared to act quickly should Juventus formalise their interest.

Social Media Hint and Supporter Reaction

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Zhegrova recently fuelled speculation about his intentions through activity on social media. The report claims he liked a post shared by Kenan Yildiz following Juventus’ victory against Parma. This seemingly small gesture did not go unnoticed, as eagle-eyed Juventus supporters interpreted it as a significant clue pointing to his desire to join the club. Such interactions, though indirect, often play a role in shaping transfer narratives, particularly in the modern era, where fans and media alike scrutinise online behaviour for signs of future decisions.

For Juventus supporters, the prospect of welcoming Zhegrova is an exciting one. His style of play and potential contribution make him a player who could fit seamlessly into the squad. If the club chooses to respond to the signals he is sending, they may well succeed in securing a talented reinforcement who is ready to take the next step in his career.