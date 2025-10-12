Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign, and his next destination might just be Bayern Munich.

The Serbian international is running on an expiring contract, and the two parties haven’t been able to make any significant progress in their renewal talks.

The Juventus management tried to convince the player to extend this contract while accepting a pay cut, as his current salary (€12 million) is considered an abnormality within the current parameters. However, the 25-year-old seems happy to collect his paycheck until the end of the season before reflecting on his options afterwards.

Vlahovic all set to leave Juventus?

In recent weeks, Vlahovic has been linked with various destinations, especially in the Premier League, but Bayern has also emerged as a serious suitor.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk believes this could be a plausible operation in the summer, or even in January, as the striker has been considering a move to Bavaria since his days at Fiorentina.

“It is TRUE: Dusan Vlahovic likes Bayern Munich. The striker wanted to go to Bayern Munich already when he was playing for Fiorentina,” wrote the German journalist in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

“At that time, he was too expensive for Bayern Munich – they would have ended up paying €80m [£69.7m]. But now, he’s set to become a free agent in the summer, and Juventus don’t want to give him a new contract!

“Juventus are reportedly interested in selling Vlahovic in the winter. Calciomercato, I believe, reported that the price tag will be €15m [£13m]. This is a cheap option! In the summer, of course, it’s even cheaper, as he’ll be a free agent.”

Bayern open to Harry Kane & Dusan Vlahovic partnership

Falk also insisted that Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is open to playing with two centre-forwards. He has already experimented with the partnership of Harry Kane and Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson.

“This could be an option, as Vincent Kompany isn’t just searching for a Harry Kane successor; he can imagine playing with two strikers, as he already tried against Hoffenheim and Pafos, playing Nicolas Jackson up front and Kane behind as a number 10.”

But while the Senegalese striker would command a sizable transfer fee, Vlahovic will be available as a free agent, which could make him a more tempting solution for Bayern.

“For Nicolas Jackson, for instance, FC Bayern would have to trigger a release clause of over €60m [£52.2m] to keep the Chelsea man beyond his loan spell. This is a lot of money, and Bayern have already committed €16.5m [£14.3m] in a loan fee.”