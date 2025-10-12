BOLOGNA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Thilo Kehrer of AS Monaco celebrates with Jordan Teze of AS Monaco during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Bologna FC 1909 and AS Monaco at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 05, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Jordan Teze, who has been making a significant impact at Monaco since the start of the season.

The Bianconeri signed Porto right-back Joao Mario last summer, but they also parted ways with Alberto Costa, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona, which deprived Igor Tudor of important options on the right flank.

Therefore, the Croatian manager has been deploying Pierre Kalulu, a natural centre-back, as a right wing-back to make up for the deficiency.

Nevertheless, the January transfer session will provide the club with the opportunity to make up for its summer shortcomings.

Juventus interested in Monaco’s Jordan Teze

In recent days, a few right-backs/right wing-backs have emerged as potential candidates for the role, and chief among them is Genoa youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Jordan Teze (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, signing the 21-year-old Englishman in the middle of the season could be a challenging task, so Damien Comolli and Co. are also monitoring other profiles.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have set their sights on Monaco’s Teze, whom they have been scouting in recent weeks.

A closer look at Jordan Teze

The Groningen native is a youth product of PSV Eindhoven, who went on to become a stalwart for the first team. In the 2023/2024 season, he won the Eredivisie before sealing a transfer to Monaco the following summer for €10 million.

The Dutchman has thus far made six appearances for the Principality club in Ligue 1, in addition to one outing in the Champions League, where he scored a goal in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City. He also has four senior caps with the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old is tied to the French club with a contract valid until the summer of 2029. Transfermarkt estimates Teze’s market value at €9 million, but he would likely command a higher transfer fee, especially in the middle of the season.