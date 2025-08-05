Juventus have recently commenced their preparations for the upcoming season, although their return to training has begun later than that of several of their rivals.

The Bianconeri participated in the Club World Cup, which extended their previous campaign and subsequently delayed the start of their pre-season. As a result, players were afforded additional time off, and the squad has only just regrouped.

Their opening pre-season fixture concluded in a draw, which has led to some dissatisfaction among supporters. However, such reactions are premature and somewhat misplaced. The players are only beginning to reintegrate after their holidays, and many are understandably not yet performing at their expected levels.

Players Still Regaining Match Fitness

It is important to recognise that the team has not yet reached peak condition. Several players may still be working towards achieving the physical and tactical sharpness required for consistent success once the season officially gets underway.

This season is anticipated to be one of the most fiercely contested in the history of Serie A. Given the level of competition, it is essential for supporters to exercise patience and maintain realistic expectations during this transitional phase.

Juventus are likely to experience some early challenges due to the delayed start to their pre-season, particularly in comparison to clubs that resumed training earlier. This may be reflected in the results during the opening stages of the campaign.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Pressure Mounts on Igor Tudor

There is significant pressure on Igor Tudor to demonstrate that he is the right individual to lead the team forward. Supporters are hopeful for an improvement on the previous season’s performance, and expectations are high.

Nonetheless, the initial competitive fixtures of the season should be regarded as an extension of the club’s preparations. While this approach may not yield immediate positive outcomes, it provides an opportunity for the squad to build rhythm, cohesion and match fitness.

In light of these factors, it is crucial for the Juventus faithful to remain supportive and understand that the path to success may require time and patience as the team works towards full readiness.