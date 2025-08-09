Federico Gatti has expressed confidence that Jonathan David will make a strong impact at Juventus following the Canadian striker’s arrival as a free agent this summer. As one of the leaders in the dressing room, Gatti is expected to play a key role in helping the new signing settle both on and off the pitch.

Juventus regard David as one of the top strikers in world football and are committed to maximising his potential. His record at Lille, where he was highly prolific, attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the game, making the Bianconeri feel fortunate to have secured his signature.

Adapting to Serie A

With Dusan Vlahovic’s future at the club uncertain, David may be tasked with leading the line for Juventus. This will be no easy challenge, as Serie A presents a unique set of demands for a striker. The Italian top flight is renowned for its tactical complexity, with defenders who are highly organised and disciplined, as well as teams that operate with defensive structures unlike those typically found in France.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Gatti shared his belief that David has the ability to succeed despite these challenges. “We faced Jonathan last year in the Champions League, when he was playing for Lille. He is an excellent striker and will have to get used to Serie A, a completely different league from the others, tactics prevail here and there is less space. But David has all the credentials to do very well at Juventus too.”

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

A Signing with High Expectations

David’s arrival has generated significant anticipation among supporters. His consistent scoring record and versatility in attack suggest he could be an ideal fit for Juventus’ style of play. If he can adapt quickly to the pace and tactical demands of Serie A, he has the potential to become a central figure in the club’s ambitions for the season.

As the new campaign approaches, the focus will be on how quickly David can adjust to his new environment and establish himself as a reliable goalscorer. With Gatti’s support and the club’s faith in his abilities, there is optimism that he will become a valuable asset for Juventus in the years to come.