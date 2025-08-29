Genoa manager Patrick Vieira is preparing his side for a significant challenge as they take on a Juventus team that has been revitalised and strengthened under new leadership. The Bianconeri have undergone considerable improvement since Igor Tudor took charge, and the atmosphere around the club is now more positive compared to the difficulties of last season.

Juventus closed the previous campaign strongly and carried that momentum into the summer, where they produced encouraging performances at the Club World Cup in June and July. Those displays, combined with their squad depth, have raised expectations that the Bianconeri could compete seriously for silverware this season. Their ambitions will first be tested in Serie A against Genoa this weekend, a fixture that comes with pressure for Juventus to deliver.

Juventus Strengthened Under Tudor

The arrival of Tudor has brought stability, organisation and renewed belief to Juventus. The squad is widely regarded as one of the most complete in Italy, boasting both established stars and emerging talents. With this strength, Juventus will not want to lose ground in the early stages of the season, and the clash against Genoa presents an opportunity to demonstrate their progress.

Genoa, by contrast, approach the match with less expectation and therefore more freedom. Playing at home, they will aim to disrupt their opponents’ rhythm and exploit any weaknesses. However, Vieira himself has been clear in recognising that this Juventus side represents a tougher challenge than the one his team faced last season.

Vieira’s Assessment of the Opposition

Speaking ahead of the game via Tuttomercatoweb, Vieira said: “We all agree that Conceiçao on the right and Yildiz up front have quality. Collectively, this Juve is stronger than last year, and that’s why we must be ready to face a team that wants to win the league. In front of our fans, we’ve always performed well, even against big teams, and we want to try to win.”

The comments reflect both respect for Juventus’ current quality and confidence in Genoa’s ability to rise to the occasion. Playing in front of their supporters, Genoa will seek to make life difficult for the visitors, but Juventus remain favourites given their recent form, squad depth and determination to challenge for the title.

For Juventus, securing three points in this fixture will be viewed as essential in laying the foundations for a campaign in which they hope to re-establish themselves among Italy’s elite.