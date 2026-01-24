Scott McTominay has been an important player for Napoli since joining the club, and the Scottish midfielder will be eager to play a key role when they face Juventus this weekend. The fixture carries major significance for both sides, with each fully aware of what is at stake as the season progresses.

High Stakes for Juventus and Napoli

Juventus head into the match knowing that a win is crucial. Their recent victory over Benfica in midweek has provided a welcome boost in confidence, reinforcing belief within the squad that they can rise to the occasion. That result has strengthened their momentum, and the Old Lady understands how important it is to capitalise on it in a demanding league fixture.

Napoli, however, are equally aware that they cannot afford to drop points. Both clubs are battling for a top-four finish, and there is even a sense among sections of their supporters that a title challenge remains possible. As defending champions, Napoli face added pressure to deliver strong performances, even in difficult away matches. Winning at the Allianz Stadium is never easy, and they know the challenge that awaits them.

Despite the difficulty of the task, Napoli cannot allow themselves to be beaten mentally before the match begins. The expectation is that they will approach the game with determination and intensity, aiming to give a strong account of themselves against a Juventus side that is finding form at a critical moment.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

McTominay on a Historic Rivalry

McTominay has spoken about the importance of the fixture and the emotions surrounding it, highlighting the rivalry between the two clubs. Speaking as quoted by Tuttojuve, he said, “It’s a historic match because of the rivalry we have. The fans remind us of it often, and we know it will be incredibly tough, as it always is. Their team is very strong, even offensively.

“We’ll have to give everything we have, with focus and maximum dedication, trying to get back to winning consistently. I played my first match as a starter here in Naples against Juventus, and it was exciting. I have great memories, despite the misfortune of not winning that game.”

His comments underline both the challenge and motivation Napoli feels ahead of the clash. With so much on the line, the match promises to be a fiercely contested encounter that could have significant implications for both teams’ ambitions this season.