A report in the Italian press claims that Fiorentina might opt against keeping Nicolo Fagioli beyond the current campaign, and would thus send him back to Juventus.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks at a tender age and went through every age group, as well as a loan stint at Cremonese, before eventually earning his place in the first team starting from the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder became an instant hit with the club supporters who remained by his side last season when he was slapped with an eight-month playing ban due to his involvement in illegal betting platforms.

However, the fanbase could do little to help Fagioli this season when he was relegated to a benchwarmer at Thiago Motta’s court.

Nicolo Fagioli was cast away by Thiago Motta

The Italian Brazilian was sacked in March, but the damage had already been done, with Fagioli sent to Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Viola spent €3.5 million on loan fees, while keeping the player in Florence will require another €13.5 million.

The obligation clause will be triggered if Fiorentina secure a spot in any European competition next season. However, the club’s chances of breaking the Top 6 are now slim, as they would have to beat Udinese on the final day of the season and hope for a Lazio defeat at the hands of Lecce.

So if the Viola don’t qualify for Europe, they will be able to decide whether to exercise the option to buy Fagioli, or simply send him back to Juventus.

Why Fiorentina could decide against keeping Fagioli

Many believe Fiorentina would be fools to let this opportunity slip as the figures represent a bargain deal, especially when considering the player’s early exploits at the Artemio Franchi.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Tuscans are concerned by Fagioli’s mental fragility, which could prompt them to abandon this track and focus their efforts on signing an alternative profile.

This would be music to the ears of Juventus supporters who have a soft spot for the Piacenza native, as they believe he could revive his career at his boyhood club now that Motta is gone.

So it remains to be seen what Fiorentina will decide in the end.