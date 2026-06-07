Leon Goretzka is reportedly reconsidering his transfer destination, with Juventus emerging as a serious option after the organizational collapse at AC Milan stalled what had appeared to be an imminent move to the Rossoneri.

The 31-year-old allowed his contract at Bayern Munich to run down and has been a free agent available to negotiate freely since the end of the Bundesliga season. Milan had been viewed as the frontrunners for his signature, with reports suggesting talks had advanced to a meaningful stage – but that momentum has since evaporated entirely.

Goretzka’s Change of Heart Amid Milan Turmoil

According to Tuttomercatoweb and MilanNews, Goretzka is now reconsidering his options after Milan’s institutional crisis rendered the club effectively unable to conduct any transfer business. The Rossoneri fired their coach, director of sport, CEO, and technical director in one fell swoop the day after failing to qualify for the Champions League, leaving no one in position to negotiate, let alone identify targets for next season.

With Milan in that leadership vacuum, Goretzka’s thinking has shifted. Italian reports frame this as a structural problem rather than a sporting rejection – the Germany international had reportedly prioritised a move to Serie A, and Milan’s disorder has simply removed them from the picture for now. As the chaos at Milan illustrates, a club without a functioning sporting structure cannot compete in the transfer market regardless of the appeal of the project.

Juventus Preparing Renewed Proposal for Goretzka

Juventus are reportedly preparing a renewed proposal for Goretzka, looking to capitalise on the opening Milan’s crisis has created. The Bianconeri have been tracking him for some time and the free-agent status makes the financial profile attractive, even if wages will be a consideration given the club’s ongoing need to manage its books carefully – something John Elkann has signalled spending commitment to address this summer.

Goretzka would bring Champions League experience and physicality to a midfield that Juventus are actively looking to reshape. Arsenal and Olympique Marseille are also in the picture, and Max Allegri is said to be keen on taking him to Napoli, which means the Bianconeri are operating in a competitive market for his signature.

The coming weeks will be decisive – any sign of Goretzka’s camp formalising talks with a Premier League club would significantly reduce Juventus’s leverage, making the timing of their proposal critical.