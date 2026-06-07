Guglielmo Vicario is rising on Juventus’s goalkeeper shortlist ahead of a summer window in which the Bianconeri are expected to overhaul their options between the posts. With uncertainty growing over Michele Di Gregorio’s long-term future at the club, Juve are casting a wide net – and the Tottenham stopper is emerging as an increasingly accessible target.

The Old Lady’s need for a new goalkeeper has been well-documented, with Di Gregorio’s performances in high-profile fixtures raising serious questions about whether he is the right long-term fit for a club of Juventus’s ambitions.

Juventus turn attention to Vicario as shortlist takes shape

According to Get Football News Italy, Vicario’s name is climbing Juventus’s shortlist precisely because Spurs are open to selling and the player himself is keen on a return to Serie A. Inter had previously led the pursuit but have since moved away, leaving Juve with a clear run at a goalkeeper who fits their profile and budget.

A fee in the region of €25–30m has been floated as a realistic valuation for the 29-year-old, with his contract running until 2028 – a timeline that concentrates minds at Spurs. His value will naturally diminish heading into 2027, so the current window represents close to their best opportunity to recoup a meaningful fee.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have also placed Mike Maignan on Juventus’s radar, though reports of concrete contact with the AC Milan and France goalkeeper are premature. The source notes Maignan is one of several options under consideration rather than an advanced target.

Vicario’s profile & current situation at Tottenham

The 29-year-old joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023 for a fee in the region of £17–22m, quickly establishing himself as first choice under Ange Postecoglou and earning praise for his shot-stopping and distribution. His situation has shifted considerably since then. Antonin Kinsky has looked more reliable this season, and Roberto De Zerbi has favoured the Czech goalkeeper as his preferred option, leaving Vicario in a diminished role.

Vicario holds Italian international status and knows Serie A inside out after his years at Empoli, qualities the Turin-based club view as relevant. His camp is understood to be receptive to a move to Juventus specifically.

Juventus also tracking Alisson & Mamardashvili

Vicario sits within a broader shortlist that includes higher-profile names. Alisson Becker remains a possibility following developments at Liverpool, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has been identified as an alternative should the Alisson pursuit stall. Mattia Perin is also expected to leave, which adds further urgency to the search.

Contact between Juventus and Tottenham is reported to be ongoing, with the coming weeks likely to prove decisive as the club finalises its budget and reaches a verdict on Di Gregorio’s future. Where Vicario ultimately lands on the priority list will depend on how those parallel negotiations develop.