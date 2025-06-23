Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso admitted holding talks with Manchester City in January, while reiterating his desire to stay in Turin.

The 25-year-old played an instrumental role in his side’s back-to-back victories over Al Ain and Wydad in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, the next contest will be much more challenging, as the Bianconeri will lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s side, in what will be a special contest for Cambiaso.

With both clubs already qualified, this contest will determine who will finish on top of Group G. The Old Lady only needs a draw thanks to a superior number of goals (they are currently on par in points and goal difference).

Andrea Cambiaso breaks silence on Man City links

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

For his part, Cambiaso confirmed he had contact with Man City in January. While he felt great satisfaction for being tracked by one of the strongest clubs in the world, he insists he wants to stay at Juventus.

“Man City have almost unlimited financial resources, they have a very rich ownership, so it doesn’t surprise me that they have already spent so much on the market,” said the Italy international in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“In January, it was nice just to talk, but I’m happy to be here and to play with this shirt on my shoulders.

“I haven’t been close anyway, it was nice and gratifying to be linked with clubs like that, but I repeat, I’m really happy to be playing for Juve.”

From Thiago Motta to Igor Tudor

The former Genoa man also revealed how his role slightly differed following Thiago Motta’s exit and the arrival of Igor Tudor.

“We changed the formation and many other things in the transition from Thiago Motta to Tudor.

“I am available at the coach’s disposal. Today, I play a little higher than before, but the requests are more or less always the same.”

Cambiaso mostly played as a full-back in Motta’s 4-2-3-1 system, but now serves as a left wingback in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation.