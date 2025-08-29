Max Allegri has returned to Serie A as the manager of AC Milan, and the club has backed the former Juventus boss by providing him with new additions during the current transfer window. Much like Juventus, Milan has been busy shaping their squad, and there had been speculation that the two Italian giants could complete business together before the market closed.

Juventus have been eager to secure the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, with the striker strongly linked with a move away throughout the window. Despite the Bianconeri’s hopes of finding a suitor, time is running out, and with only days remaining before the market shuts, the Serbian forward now looks increasingly likely to remain in Turin for the coming campaign.

Vlahovic’s Situation at Juventus

The club have worked tirelessly to explore possible deals, but no agreement has materialised. A transfer to AC Milan, once floated as a possibility, appears to have faded as an option. While the Rossoneri still retain an interest in bolstering their forward line, Allegri seems prepared to adapt to whichever players are ultimately provided by the club’s hierarchy.

Vlahovic remains a key figure within the Juventus squad despite the uncertainty that has surrounded him. Should he stay, expectations will be high for him to deliver consistently and contribute to the team’s pursuit of success over the season ahead. His future beyond this campaign may still be debated, but for now, his focus appears set to remain in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Allegri’s Response on Transfer Links

When asked specifically about a potential reunion with the Juventus striker, Allegri addressed the speculation directly. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked:

“Have I ever asked for Vlahovic? No, because Dusan is a Juventus player. I’ve discussed the players’ characteristics and what can be done with the club. If players with different characteristics arrive, we’ll do something…”

These comments suggest that while Allegri is open to tactical flexibility, he is not actively seeking the addition of Vlahovic to his squad. Instead, he is prioritising working with the options Milan provides him, focusing on extracting the best from the resources at his disposal.

For Juventus, the outcome is clear. Vlahovic looks set to stay, and much will depend on his ability to recapture top form. A strong season could be crucial not only for the club’s ambitions but also for shaping the striker’s long-term future as his contract continues to run down.