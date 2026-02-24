Luciano Spalletti considers Kenan Yildiz one of the leaders within the current Juventus squad despite his age.

The Turkish international’s recent contract renewal has elevated him among the club’s top earners, recognition that reflects his growing influence and consistent development. Entrusted with the iconic number 10 shirt, Yildiz has demonstrated notable maturity, prompting Juventus to view him as a central figure in their long term project. Having previously been part of the youth system at Bayern Munich, he has adapted swiftly to the demands and expectations that accompany representing the Bianconeri.

A Key Figure for the Future

Yildiz appears to thrive under pressure and has repeatedly shown a willingness to take responsibility when called upon. His decision to commit his future to Juventus, rather than pursue opportunities elsewhere, underlines his ambition to build a lasting legacy at the club. Given his age, he has ample time to continue developing, and if he remains a consistent presence in the team, he could naturally evolve into a future captain.

His composure on the pitch and capacity to influence matches have strengthened the belief that Juventus can construct its future around him. The club’s faith in his potential is evident not only in his contractual terms but also in the trust placed in him during important fixtures.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Backed for Leadership

As reported by Calciomercato, Spalletti has openly endorsed Yildiz’s leadership qualities. He said, “For us, he’s already a leader, even though he’s very young, a point of reference. It shows in the serenity that comes even in difficult times, that ease in exploring new things when everything seems difficult. He has the qualities of a leader, the one who beats the man, but his character has shown in recent times his desire to stay, and these are signs that lead to his improving personality.”

Such praise reinforces the perception that, despite being just 20, Yildiz possesses both the technical ability and the character required to guide Juventus forward.