“I experienced the good times and the bad ones” – Giovinco recalls his Juventus stint

Former Juventus striker Sebastian Giovinco made his return to Turin for the club’s annual Academy World Cup.

This event allows teams from all over the globe to represent their Juventus academies while competing against one another for the ultimate prize.

For his part, Giovinco is a partner for the Juventus Academy in Toronto. Therefore, the former Italy international joined his young pupils on the long trip from Canada to Turin.

The 36-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who left the club in 2015 to sign for Toronto FC where he established himself as one of the greatest players in MLS history.

“The Atomic Ant” explains why he took an interest in the academy project, while dwelling on his stint at Juventus

“I always wanted to launch a football academy,” said the retired striker in an interview with JuventusNews24.

“So when I heard about the Juventus academy in Toronto, I immediately decided to invest in the project.”

The diminutive forward also recalled some of his happiest memories during his time at Juventus.

“Perhaps my debut is the fondest memory. Then the first goal. But it’s the victories that remain with you.

“I experienced the good times and the bad ones, so I’ve been able to taste both. These experiences help you as a person and as a player. I carry them with me, both the good ones and the bad ones.

“Scoring at Juve isn’t easy. I didn’t bag too many so I remember them all.”

Aside from his memorable time in Turin, Giovinco also spoke about his experiences abroad between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

“Those were crazy life experiences, both in the MLS and at Al-Hilal. On a human level they make you grow significantly.

“Whereas on the technical level, they allow you to experience different styles of football and cultures. It helps you improve.”

“The Italian national team? I don’t like to talk when I don’t have the right reasons to do so. There have certainly been some dark moments, but I can say that I see glimmers of hope for the future.”

“Italian football is returning to its levels, the Under-20 also did great by reaching the final of the World Cup. In my opinion, we’re on the right track.”