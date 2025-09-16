Juventus are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week, a fixture that carries far greater weight than their pre-season meeting earlier in the summer. In that friendly, Juventus secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a brace from Andrea Cambiaso, a result that was seen as a positive indicator of their preparations for the new campaign.

Since then, the Bianconeri have carried their momentum into competitive action, winning each of their opening three matches, including over bitter rivals Inter Milan. Dortmund have also begun strongly, registering two victories and a draw in their opening league fixtures. With both teams in good form, anticipation is high for a closely contested European encounter.

Tudor Dismisses Comparisons With Pre-Season

Some supporters may feel Juventus’ summer win over Dortmund is a sign they can repeat the feat in the Champions League. However, Igor Tudor has been quick to dismiss this reasoning, emphasising the stark difference between a friendly and a high-stakes European fixture. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he explained, “A very strong team, not only in Germany, but also at the European level. It was just a friendly, nothing more, now it’s a completely different game, we’re playing for real, seriously. It’s great, at our home ground, the first game at our home ground is a high-level match and we can’t wait for it to get started.”

Tudor’s comments reflect an awareness of the challenge Dortmund pose, both domestically and in Europe. Their attacking threat and ability to compete against top sides mean that Juventus will need to be fully prepared and disciplined if they are to secure another win.

Getty Images

Juventus Aim to Build on Strong Start

For Juventus, this opening home fixture in the Champions League offers a valuable opportunity to set the tone for their European campaign. Victories in early league stage matches can be pivotal, providing both confidence and a cushion in what is likely to be a demanding schedule.

While their pre-season win over Dortmund cannot be used as a measure of what to expect, it at least showed the potential within this Juventus side. With quality across the squad and belief in their approach, the Bianconeri have every reason to feel confident. The match promises to be far more demanding than a friendly, but Juventus have the players capable of rising to the occasion and delivering a result.