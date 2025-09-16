Juventus have made a bright start to the season, producing strong performances and results that have placed them among the early front-runners in Serie A. Their consistency has been evident not only in the points they have collected but also in the sense of unity and determination displayed on the pitch. This collective spirit has been highlighted by club captain Manuel Locatelli, who recently revealed what he believes to be the true secret behind their success.

The Bianconeri have been winning matches that, in previous campaigns, they might have struggled to close out. Confidence is growing within the group, and with an important Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund approaching, morale in the camp appears to be higher than in recent seasons.

Locatelli on Juventus’ Secret

Asked about the key to Juventus’ promising start, Locatelli explained his thoughts to the press. As cited by Il Bianconero, he said, “There are teams stronger than us, our secret is being united, being concrete, wanting to do well, and working hard. The goal is to try to go as far as possible. Last year, too, there were surprises, and we’re trying to be ready. Enthusiasm and the desire to be a team must not be lacking.”

His words encapsulate the renewed togetherness that has defined Juventus in the early stages of the season. Where inconsistency and lack of cohesion were previously apparent, the current group is demonstrating resilience, organisation and an unwavering commitment to collective effort.

A Promising Foundation for Success

The improvement in both performances and results has been notable, and much of the credit must go to the players for their willingness to embrace the team ethos. A happy and motivated squad is often the foundation of success, and Juventus appear to have rediscovered that essential ingredient.

Locatelli’s leadership has played a central role in reinforcing this culture, ensuring that the team remains focused on their long-term objectives. Competing for Juventus carries immense responsibility, and the players’ response so far suggests they are more than ready to meet the challenge.

As the season develops, maintaining this unity and determination will be crucial if Juventus are to sustain their momentum and continue competing at the very top level, both domestically and in Europe.