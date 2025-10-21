Danilo has reflected on his departure from Juventus at the beginning of this year while demonstrating that he remains a valuable player at Flamengo. The experienced defender, who played a key leadership role during his time in Turin, has continued to show his quality since returning to Brazil, reminding many of the steady influence he once provided in Juventus’ backline.

At the start of 2025, Danilo was unexpectedly excluded from the Juventus squad by Thiago Motta, prompting his move to Flamengo. The decision to let him go was met with surprise and has since been regarded as one of Motta’s missteps during his managerial tenure at the club. Danilo was not only a reliable presence on the pitch but also a respected figure within the dressing room, admired for his professionalism and strong sense of responsibility. His exit midway through the campaign reportedly disrupted the team’s balance and spirit, contributing to Juventus’ difficulties during that period. Motta was dismissed not long after, a development that many supporters linked, at least in part, to the loss of the defender’s leadership.

Impact on Juventus’ Team Dynamics

Juventus continue to feel the repercussions of losing several influential figures from their dressing room over recent seasons. These departures have weakened the club’s internal cohesion and morale, leaving gaps that have proved difficult to fill. Despite high expectations of competing among the elite in Italian football this season, the Bianconeri have found consistency elusive. Their struggles on the field have raised questions about the decisions taken by management, particularly regarding the removal of experienced players who embodied the club’s values.

Danilo (Getty Images)

Danilo’s Reflection on His Departure

Speaking about his time in Turin, Danilo maintained that he holds no bitterness towards Juventus and remains proud of his contributions. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he stated, “I have no regrets. Until the last day, I gave everything I had inside: commitment, dedication, the desire to stay, and my love for the club. At Juve, I learned so much and gave so much, so much, so much. It’s over because that’s life. Things happen for a reason that may not be clear at the time, but I think in a few years, we’ll understand better.”

His words reflect both gratitude and maturity, showing acceptance of the unpredictable nature of football careers. While Juventus attempts to rebuild, Danilo continues to thrive in Brazil, proving that his quality and leadership remain intact.