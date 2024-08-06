In recent days, Inter have emerged as yet another possible destination for Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old has been on the outs since his return from the summer vacation, as the club’s new head coach Thiago Motta doesn’t intend to rely on his services.

The Italian winger has been told to find himself a new club, raising several alarms across Italy and Europe.

This even prompted a shocking scenario that would see the Euro 2020 winner moving to Inter.

As reported yesterday, an exchange deal between Chiesa and Davide Frattesi could be in the makings.

However, today’s edition of Tuttosport claims that Nerazzurri wouldn’t want to send their midfielder to Turin.

Even though the 24-year-old isn’t a starter at Simone Inzaghi’s court, the club still deems him an important member of the squad.

Nevertheless, Inter could still decide to pursue Chiesa by finding an agreement with Juventus on a cash-only operation.

But as the Turin-based newspaper explains, Beppe Marotta and Co have a sinister plan in mind.

Instead of launching an offer now, the Italian champions will bide their time and hope that Juventus fail to find another solution for Chiesa.

In this case, Inter would appear on the Old Lady’s doorstep on the final days of the summer transfer session with a low-ball offer worth 10 million euros or so.

In other words, the Nerazzurri would try to pounce on Juve’s desperation to sell Chiesa and the player’s desire to avoid a season on the sidelines.

Inter already have four strikers at Inzaghi’s disposal, but they’re still considering adding a fifth.