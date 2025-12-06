Juventus brought in Jonathan David during the summer after his impressive spell at Lille, where he had established himself as one of the most reliable goalscorers in Ligue 1. The club believed they had secured a forward capable of stepping in for Dusan Vlahovic, especially as they expected to move the Serbian on in the previous transfer window with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Plans at the Allianz Stadium had initially placed Vlahovic on the fringes, with the intention of making David the primary striker. However, David’s form has fallen short of expectations, leading to Vlahovic reclaiming his position as the focal point of the attack. This shift has come as a surprise to many within the club, who had held strong confidence in David’s ability to adapt quickly and deliver goals at a consistent rate.

David Struggles to Settle in Turin

David’s early difficulties have caused frustration among supporters and decision makers, who had hoped for a seamless transition. Despite this, he is now working to make the most of the opportunity presented by Vlahovic’s current injury, aiming to prove that he can still be a decisive figure for Juventus. The club remain hopeful that he can find his rhythm, as they require greater output from him in their push to finish the season strongly.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Patience Urged by Damiani

Journalist Oscar Damiani, who monitored David closely during his time in France, has encouraged Juventus to remain patient. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “David? The guys who play in the French league or in other leagues always struggle to fit in here, where we play more tactical football, where there’s little space. In my opinion, the lad has important qualities, both physically and technically. I think we need to wait for him, have a moment’s patience, because he’s a lad with important qualities.”

Damiani’s remarks reflect the view that David possesses the attributes needed to succeed, provided he is given the time to adjust to the demands of Italian football.