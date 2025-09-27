There are growing rumours that Juventus could be prepared to allow Dusan Vlahovic to leave the club in January, but journalist Daniele Garbo believes such a decision would be misguided.

Although the Bianconeri had considered selling him in the summer, the Serbian striker has been in excellent form this season. His performances have inevitably attracted attention, and there are suggestions that other clubs may attempt to secure his signature when the transfer window opens in January. Reports claim Juventus remain open to offers.

The striker is on a substantial salary, which places added pressure on the club’s finances. It has also become clear that he does not wish to extend his stay beyond the current campaign, making the possibility of him leaving as a free agent a realistic scenario if no action is taken. For this reason, some argue that it would make financial sense to sell him in January, particularly as he is set to earn around 12 million euros by the end of the season.

Financial Logic Versus Sporting Needs

From a business perspective, cashing in during the winter market could appear to be a sensible approach. Juventus would recoup a fee while avoiding the risk of losing him for nothing. The club must also balance its accounts, and moving on one of its highest earners would ease some of the financial strain.

However, Garbo strongly disagrees with the idea. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated: “I read that Juve want to let Vlahovic go in January. If it were true, it would be sensational. True, he would leave for free at the end of the season and they are trying to bring home some money and save on his salary. However, I don’t agree with the idea of benching the player.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Impact on the Season

Garbo’s words reflect the view that while selling Vlahovic may ease financial concerns, it could severely weaken the team’s attacking output. Juventus are still competing on several fronts, and losing their most in-form forward midway through the season could create significant problems. Goals are difficult to replace, and his departure would place greater pressure on the remaining forwards.

Although the temptation to accept an offer may be strong, the decision carries considerable risk. The second half of the campaign is often the most demanding, and removing such an influential figure could jeopardise Juventus’s ambitions. While finances are crucial, the balance between economic necessity and sporting success must be carefully considered.