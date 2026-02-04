The one request that Luciano Spalletti made of Juventus ahead of the January transfer window was for a new striker. His team has been in impressive form in recent weeks, and the club have been satisfied with his work so far, making them willing to back him with a signing in the forward department.

Despite several names reportedly being on the Bianconeri’s radar, the club were unable to add a striker to the squad before the window closed. While Juventus did make two late acquisitions, these were not the players Spalletti had requested and ultimately failed to address the team’s most pressing need.

Transfer Window Frustrations

Spalletti will now have to work with the options available for the remainder of the season, but the squad could have performed better with a high-quality striker in place. The inability to secure the manager’s preferred addition has sparked criticism from observers who feel that the club missed an opportunity to strengthen both domestically and in Europe.

Journalist Paolo Paganini, who followed Juventus’ attempts to sign a striker, argued that the club should have prioritised the needs of their coach. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “I’ve always been very critical of the management, from Comolli to Ottolini, including Modesto. In my opinion, in terms of transfer strategy, if your coach tells you he needs a top-tier striker and you arrive at February 1st without a plan A, B, or C but you’ve only made sporadic attempts…you’re Juve, you have to try to please him. You signed Boga and Holm to plug a situation on the right flank. Holm can grow under Spalletti, but in my opinion, Juve could have had a lot to play for, both at the Italian and European level, with a real top-tier striker, and we need to figure out whether they could have invested or not.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

The comments highlight a broader issue regarding Juventus’ transfer strategy and their responsiveness to managerial requests. As Spalletti continues to guide the team through the remainder of the season, the absence of a top-class striker may be a limiting factor, emphasising the importance of addressing key squad needs in future windows to maximise both domestic and European ambitions