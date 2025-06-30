Juventus are reportedly prepared to part ways with Nicolas Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz who both endured an underwhelming first campaign at the club.

The club’s new General Director, Damien Comolli, is working on offloading several players who are deemed surplus to requirements, and chief among them is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is running on an expiring contract that includes a €12 million salary, so finding a suitor won’t be easy.

Therefore, Comolli is seeking alternative tracks to raise funds, and this includes Gonzalez and Luiz who were bought by Cristiano Giuntoli last summer, but failed to meet expectations.

While the Argentine’s first season in Turin wasn’t chaotic by any means, he couldn’t truly replicate the inspiring performances that rendered him a fan favourite in Florence.

As for the Brazilian midfielder, he seemed to be a shadow of the player who set the Villa Park ablaze in the past few years.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have named their price for Gonzalez and Luiz, two players they’re hoping to sell this summer.

Between the initial loan fee and the price set in the obligation to buy, Juventus paid Fiorentina circa €41.5 million for the Argentine winger.

The Roman newspaper claims that the Bianconeri are looking to collect a transfer fee of €25-30 million for Gonzalez, which should be deemed sufficient to avoid registering a capital loss.

As for Luiz, he cost Juventus a sum of €50 million, including the market values of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Junior who moved in the opposite direction. Therefore, the former Aston Villa star is available for €40 million.

The source adds that Saudi Pro League clubs have already expressed their interest in both players, but it remains to be seen if the duo will be interested in moving to the Middle East.