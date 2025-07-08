Juventus have expressed a strong interest in signing Victor Osimhen, positioning itself among the clubs monitoring the striker as the summer transfer window progresses. The Nigerian forward is expected to make a permanent move away from Napoli, with recent developments suggesting that his time at the club is drawing to a close.

Having spent a loan spell at Galatasaray last season, Osimhen enjoyed a positive experience in Turkey, and reports indicate he has maintained ongoing discussions with the club. Nonetheless, the player appears open to exploring alternative opportunities, including a switch to Turin, should the conditions be right.

Juventus Face Deadline for Osimhen Clause

One of the main challenges surrounding a potential transfer lies in the financial terms of Osimhen’s current contract. He has a release clause valued at 75 million euros, which Juventus are reportedly prepared to meet. However, time is becoming a critical factor in this pursuit. According to Il Bianconero, the release clause has an expiration date and may no longer be valid beyond the 10th of July.

If the clause lapses, control over the transfer fee will revert to Napoli, who would then be in a position to demand a higher price or dictate alternative terms. Despite this, there remains optimism that the forward will be allowed to leave, as he could potentially run down his contract and depart as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Financial Considerations Remain Central

Juventus recognise that Osimhen is a player of exceptional quality and believe he could provide a significant boost to their attacking options. His proven track record in Serie A makes him an appealing target, particularly for a side aiming to return to domestic dominance and compete more strongly in European competitions.

Nevertheless, the club must navigate financial constraints. To fund a move for Osimhen, they may need to offload certain players and generate sufficient income to cover the cost of the deal, or at least come close. Juventus remain focused on making strategic signings and sees Osimhen as a valuable long-term investment if the transfer can be completed within their budgetary limits.