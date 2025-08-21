Juventus are no longer too confident about signing Randal Kolo Muani, so they have already identified two fallback options, including Nicolas Jackson.

The Bianconeri have been working on bringing the Paris Saint-Germain striker back to Turin for a second spell after last season’s positive six-month loan stint.

In the past few weeks, it has been constantly reported that the two clubs are on the cusp of reaching a definitive agreement. However, the news circulating in the past 24 hours has been less reassuring, as PSG have seemingly rasied their asking price, leaving the Serie A giants in a tough spot.

Juventus consider Nicolas Jackson as Kolo Muani alternative

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus don’t want to find themselves short-handed on the final days of the summer transfer window. Therefore, he reveals that the Old Lady has already lined up two alternatives to Kolo Muani.

The transfer market expert believes that Juventus have enquired about Jackson, who is now surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Senegalese was a regular starter for the Blues in the previous two campaigns, but he’s no longer needed in Enzo Maresca’s squad following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Therefore, the 24-year-old has been put on the market, but the Club World Cup winners are seeking a substantial transfer fee, with some sources in the British media reporting an asking price tag of £80 million.

Juventus also following Lois Openda

Pedulla also identifies Lois Openda as another potential solution for the Bianconeri. The 25-year-old is a Belgian striker who rose through the ranks of Club Brugge.

The centre-forward then had an experience at Lens before joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for €40 million. He has thus far made 91 appearances for the German club, scoring 41 goals and creating 18 assists.

However, Openda wouldn’t come cheap either, as Transfermarkt estimates his value at €50 million, and also notes interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgium international is tied to the Bundesliga club with a contract running until the summer of 2028.