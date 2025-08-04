Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Girona right-back Arnau Martinez who also has suitors in the Premier League.

In recent hours, the Bianconeri have found an agreement with Olympique Marseille for the transfer of Timothy Weah. Hence, with the American heading back to France, a new right wingback will be required in Turin.

The Serie A giants have already acquired Joao Mario from Porto, but they still need another player to compete with him for a place in Igor Tudor’s starting lineup.

Juventus interested in Arnau Martinez

In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with several profiles for their particular role, including Fiorentina’s Dodo and Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina.

But according to Tuttosport, Girona’s Martinez has now emerged as a potential candidate for the role.

The 22-year-old started his career at Barcelona’s La Masia academy before leaving for Hospitalet in 2016. After two years, he joined Girona and climbed his way up the youth ranks, before earning a promotion to the first team in 2021.

The Spaniard now has 86 LaLiga appearances in his repertoire, and managed to score five goals and provide eight assists in the top flight.

Arnau’s contract with Girona is set to expire in 2027, so the club has set its asking price at €10-12 million, making him an affordable profile.

However, Juventus will also face some competition for the player’s services, especially from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace, West Ham & More

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, West Ham United enquired about the wingback a month ago, but nothing came out of it. On the other hand, Crystal Palace have made a more concrete move, taking the opportunity to discuss Martinez with Girona while the two clubs were negotiating a deal for Odsonne Edouard.

The source also mentions interest from Milan, but Max Allegri’s side is primarily focused on landing Zachary Athekame from Young Boys.