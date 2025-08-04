Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is enchanted by his return to the pitch after a long injury nightmare, as he tackled several topics in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 28-year-old missed the bulk of the previous campaign after suffering an ACL injury during a Champions League match against RB Leipzig in October.

He was finally back in action on Saturday, starting for Igor Tudor’s side in the friendly contest against Reggiana, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gleison Bremer recalls his darkest moment

The Brazilian revealed what was the most difficult phase of his recovery, while vowing to return stronger than before.

“The worst was the beginning, when the surgeon told me I’d have to be out for nine months, not six or seven like most ACL tears,” explained the Juventus stalwart.

“Unfortunately, mine wasn’t a normal ACL, but now I’m fine and looking forward. I’ll get back to my normal form.