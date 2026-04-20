Luciano Spalletti has recently been confirmed as the club’s head coach for the next two seasons, but Juventus could give him wider authority.

The 67-year-old replaced Igor Tudor in late October following a horrendous start to the season. Although it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Bianconeri, the team has been on an upward trajectory, prompting the hierarchy to renew the manager’s contract even before securing qualification for the next edition of the Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti is a close ally of Juventus owner John Elkann

In addition to earning the trust and admiration of the players and the fanbase, Spalletti has formed a solid bond with Juve’s majority shareholder, John Elkann.

The patron has been in direct contact with the former Italy head coach, and his appearances at the stadium have become more frequent.

According to Italian journalist Franco Ordine, this solid relationship will be the foundation of the new Juventus project.

“The key point is just one: the clear understanding between Spalletti and John Elkann,” said the pundit during his appearance at Pressing (via Tuttosport).

These comments ensued in the wake of the Bianconeri’s commanding 2-0 victory over Bologna, which was perceived by many as one of the team’s best performances under Spalletti.

Will Spalletti be in charge of Juve’s transfer campaign?

In addition to coaching the squad, Ordine expects Spalletti to play a pivotal role in building it, especially following last summer’s debacle.

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli was in charge of the club’s transfer campaign last summer, and none of his four signings (David, Joao Mario, Openda, and Zhegrova) was considered a success.

“With all due respect to Comolli, his transfer market moves have made things worse. Just look at David and Openda.

“This direct alignment means the next transfer window will be shaped by Spalletti’s indications, not Comolli’s.”

It should also be noted that Juventus have also appointed Marco Ottolini as sporting director in January. The 45-year-old made a decent first impression by poaching the services of Jeremie Boga and Emil Holm.