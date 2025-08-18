Juventus are working on offloading Nicolas Gonzalez while simultaneously trying to sign LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova to replace him.

The 26-year-old is a German-Kosovan player who has been plying his trade at the Ligue 1 side since 2022.

The tricky winger struck a great attacking partnership with Jonathan David who recently joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer. The duo combined to score against Thiago Motta’s men in last season’s Champions League group-stage contest which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Juventus determined to recruit Edon Zhegrova

While the Canadian striker has already left Lille, Zhegrova should soon follow him to the exit door, especially after being excluded from the squad.

The French side is keen to avoid another free exit, so they’re determined to cash in on the Kosovo international this summer, before his deal expires in June 2026.

According to multiple sources in Italian football, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus are serious about signing Zhegrova who is available for €20-25 million.

Della Valle explains that the Bianconeri will try to raise funds by selling Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid. Afterwards, they’ll be looking to bolster their flanks.

Juventus must offload Gonzalez to raise funds for Zhegrova

The journalist confirms Juve’s interest in LaLiga wingbacks Nahuel Molina and Arnau Martinez, but the management could be more enticed by Zhegrova, who represents a more attacking profile, one capable of offering Igor Tudor an alternative to Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli will be looking to put his French connections to good use, as he tries to drive the asking price down through negotiations with Lille president Olivier Letang.

The Serie A giants are facing stern competition from Olympique Marseille who are also keen to add the winger to Roberto De Zerbi’s ranks. However, Tuttosport insists that the player would relish the opportunity to sign for Juventus.